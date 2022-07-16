United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

