United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

