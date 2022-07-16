United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,048.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $67.27 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

