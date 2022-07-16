United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.54 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

