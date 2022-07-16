United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

