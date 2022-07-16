United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,798,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Shares of CB opened at $184.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

