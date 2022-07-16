Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.44) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($54.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($54.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($54.71) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($54.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.00).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,908 ($46.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £99.70 billion and a PE ratio of 1,993.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,685.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,664.84. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($38.86) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($52.19).

Unilever Cuts Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.99%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

