Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $103.34 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,941.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00509696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00252800 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00042829 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

