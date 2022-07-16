Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,207.56

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,207.56 ($38.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,494 ($41.56). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,488 ($41.48), with a volume of 196,550 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($27.95) to GBX 3,500 ($41.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Ultra Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,750.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,314.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($37.95), for a total transaction of £406,852.50 ($483,887.37). In other news, insider Simon Pryce sold 32,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,163 ($37.62), for a total value of £1,031,644.08 ($1,226,979.16).

(Get Rating)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

Further Reading

