Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,207.56

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,207.56 ($38.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,494 ($41.56). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,488 ($41.48), with a volume of 196,550 shares.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($27.95) to GBX 3,500 ($41.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,750.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,314.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.
