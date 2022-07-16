UBS Group Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $28.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 31.9% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 228,531 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,268 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Foot Locker by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 43.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

