UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Danone Price Performance

EPA:BN opened at €53.69 ($53.69) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($61.87) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($72.13). The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.84 and a 200-day moving average of €54.09.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

