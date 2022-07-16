U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 51,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

