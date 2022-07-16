Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 8.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 35,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 93,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,728,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,436,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $14,206,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 639,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

