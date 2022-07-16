TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $28.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.74.

TSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

