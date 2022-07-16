TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $28.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.74.

TSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

