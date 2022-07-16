Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 648050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.