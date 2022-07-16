Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Purchases 349,700 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,700 shares during the quarter. Arco Platform comprises about 2.6% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $3,081,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 633,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 219,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth about $2,194,000.

Arco Platform Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 79,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,205. The company has a market cap of $428.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.38). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

