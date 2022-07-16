Truist Financial Lowers Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $120.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSP opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.