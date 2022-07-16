TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $89.33 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.56 or 1.00012244 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009048 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003411 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,216,654,937 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
