TriumphX Reaches Market Cap of $5.48 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $955,845.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TriumphX

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

