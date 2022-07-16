Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

