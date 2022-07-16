Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) PT Lowered to $9.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Tritium DCFC Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of DCFC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
