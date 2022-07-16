Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.86.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $25.38 on Friday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

