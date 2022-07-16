Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Raised by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 3.0 %

TRMB traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. 605,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

