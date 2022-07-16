TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.2% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 277,159 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,488. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

