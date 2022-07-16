TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,540 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 1.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.80. The company had a trading volume of 475,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

