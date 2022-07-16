TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $46,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,525,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,259. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,358 shares of company stock worth $3,654,151. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

