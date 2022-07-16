TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $43.13. 10,441,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

