TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,585 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.23. 7,219,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,849. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

