TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,400 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.
In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
