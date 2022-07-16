TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.20. 1,451,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,444. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

