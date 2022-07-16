TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 1,185,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

