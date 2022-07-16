TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 999 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.08. 628,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,573. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.