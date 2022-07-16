Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Trevena Stock Down 8.7 %

TRVN stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Several research firms have commented on TRVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena in the first quarter worth about $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

