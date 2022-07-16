TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 4.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01. 6,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 245,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,311 shares of company stock worth $4,308,240. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.