TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $290.36

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.36 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 267.38 ($3.18). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.27), with a volume of 16,388 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.46) to GBX 465 ($5.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £208.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

