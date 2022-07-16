Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Raised by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $129.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

