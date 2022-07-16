Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $152.14 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.