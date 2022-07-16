Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.13. 3,959,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.