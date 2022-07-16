Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 189,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 242,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

