Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 578,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $56.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.