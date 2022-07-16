Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up approximately 1.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 2,999,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

