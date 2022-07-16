Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 5.4 %

UNH traded up $27.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.43.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

