Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,830,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

