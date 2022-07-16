Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,469 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,898,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,206. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

