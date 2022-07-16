Tornado Cash Price Hits $24.46 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $24.46 or 0.00115427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $26.90 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

