Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in June

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance
Shares of TGDLF stock remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Friday. 57,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
About Tongdao Liepin Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tongdao Liepin Group (TGDLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.