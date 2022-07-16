Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 137,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,540. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.62.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tokyo Electron

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

