Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $142.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.