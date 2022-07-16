Toews Corp ADV Takes $408,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

