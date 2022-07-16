Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 495.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.